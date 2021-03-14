Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,653,000 after buying an additional 15,826,616 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after buying an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after buying an additional 3,721,435 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 147.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,727,000 after buying an additional 3,588,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,760,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after buying an additional 2,012,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

