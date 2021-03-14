Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Saul Centers stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.05 million, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,923,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after buying an additional 77,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after buying an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 39,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $4,502,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

