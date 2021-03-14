Satish Mehta Sells 11,912 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $976,664.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,742,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Satish Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,195,964.80.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Satish Mehta sold 55,017 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $4,659,939.90.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $85.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.68. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of -199.07 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,318,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 11,082.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

