Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.54. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

