SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Up 94.7% in February

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,242,700 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the February 11th total of 1,151,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNWV remained flat at $$0.19 on Friday. 271,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,735. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. SANUWAVE Health has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

