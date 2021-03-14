Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €94.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €72.66 ($85.48).

BAS stock opened at €72.60 ($85.41) on Thursday. Basf has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a one year high of €72.84 ($85.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of €67.65 and a 200-day moving average of €59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion and a PE ratio of -62.91.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

