Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $166.27

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $166.27 and last traded at $166.16, with a volume of 2059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.23 and its 200-day moving average is $133.94.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

