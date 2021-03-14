Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Ryder System posted earnings of ($1.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion.

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.39. 527,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,200. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,926,000 after purchasing an additional 189,569 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,238,000 after acquiring an additional 291,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ryder System by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,581,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $52,324,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after purchasing an additional 572,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

