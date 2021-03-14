Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,609 Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 664.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 573,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 119,856 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALSK opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

