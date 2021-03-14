Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,900 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at $234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $29.67 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $716.68 million, a PE ratio of 148.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. Analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

