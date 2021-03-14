Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $121,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

UAA stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

