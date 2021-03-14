Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) by 1,581.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,761 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Leaf Group were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEAF. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Leaf Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Leaf Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Leaf Group during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Leaf Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Leaf Group by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 51,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:LEAF opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.90. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

In related news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

