Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $974,000 Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after buying an additional 72,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 790.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 83,646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $753.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. Equities analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

TRST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

