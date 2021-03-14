Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,656 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Zumiez worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 241,611 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 346.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 110,937 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 683.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 58,108 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $216,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,131 shares in the company, valued at $156,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,494 shares of company stock worth $10,780,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

