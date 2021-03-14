Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after buying an additional 199,579 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after buying an additional 312,707 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 336,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after buying an additional 65,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 47,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 99,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after buying an additional 68,187 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL stock opened at $172.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.87. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $172.85.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. CL King boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Sidoti started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

