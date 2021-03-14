Rupee (RUP) Price Tops $0.0022

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $94,742.53 and approximately $28.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00053244 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,458,900 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

