Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Stock Price Down 1%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) fell 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.78 and last traded at $43.93. 3,722,584 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDS-A. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

