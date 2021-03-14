Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Update

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 11th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Royal Boskalis Westminster stock remained flat at $$32.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.92.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

