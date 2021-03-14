Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$33.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price objective (up previously from C$25.00) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.18.

TOU stock opened at C$26.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.65. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$6.73 and a 52 week high of C$27.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 140.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.30 per share, with a total value of C$43,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,758,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,527,880.10. Insiders acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $406,840 in the last ninety days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

