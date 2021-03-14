Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their sell rating on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock opened at $209.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.29.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,759 shares of company stock worth $5,753,126 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,438,000 after buying an additional 61,595 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,179,000 after buying an additional 202,059 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,574,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.