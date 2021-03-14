ROOBEE Hits Market Capitalization of $11.31 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and $398,537.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.90 or 0.00353998 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000055 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

