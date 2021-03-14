Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 97 ($1.27) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 313.46 ($4.10).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

LON RR opened at GBX 114.85 ($1.50) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.89. The company has a market capitalization of £9.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 201.10 ($2.63).

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £977.04 ($1,276.51). Insiders purchased a total of 2,844 shares of company stock valued at $293,704 in the last 90 days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.