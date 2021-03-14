Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Hits New 52-Week High at $195.42

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $195.42 and last traded at $194.82, with a volume of 1357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 627.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.77.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $520,455.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,614. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $322,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,787.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,615 shares of company stock worth $3,573,572 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $2,019,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

