Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Short Interest Down 72.4% in February

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the February 11th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Rockshield Capital stock remained flat at $$0.41 during trading on Friday. Rockshield Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Rockshield Capital Company Profile

Rockshield Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage, seed and emerging growth investments. The firm seeks to invest at various stages of development, including pre-initial public offering, and/or early stage companies requiring start-up or development capital. The firm seeks to invest in marketable securities comprising common shares and other equity instruments of companies in the mining, oil and gas, media technology, and medical technology industries that are listed on various Canadian stock exchanges or the OTCBB in the United States.

