Robin Archibald Acquires 234 Shares of Capital Gearing Trust Plc (LON:CGT) Stock

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (LON:CGT) insider Robin Archibald bought 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,682 ($61.17) per share, with a total value of £10,955.88 ($14,313.93).

Robin Archibald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital Gearing Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robin Archibald bought 256 shares of Capital Gearing Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,680 ($61.14) per share, with a total value of £11,980.80 ($15,652.99).

Shares of Capital Gearing Trust stock opened at GBX 4,660 ($60.88) on Friday. Capital Gearing Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 3,391 ($44.30) and a one year high of GBX 4,960 ($64.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £629.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,677.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,604.33.

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.