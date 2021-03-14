Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,764 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,442 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.21 and its 200-day moving average is $219.95. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

