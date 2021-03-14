Robert W. Baird Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $200.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Splunk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.11.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk stock opened at $135.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Splunk has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.52 and its 200 day moving average is $181.76.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.