Robert Paul Wilson III Sells 160 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 90 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.73, for a total transaction of $23,195.70.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $253.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $262.87.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

