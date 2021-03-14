RMG Acquisition Corp. III Unit’s (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) Quiet Period Set To End on March 17th

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Unit’s (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 17th. RMG Acquisition Corp. III Unit had issued 42,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $420,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During RMG Acquisition Corp. III Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMGCU opened at $10.22 on Friday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III Unit has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III Unit

There is no company description available for Rmg Acquisition III Corp.

