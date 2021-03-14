Ring Energy (REI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Ring Energy to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $241.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.69. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.12.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 131,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,136.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.