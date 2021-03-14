Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,493,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,984 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $61,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,895,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,182 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,277,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 575,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,400,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $719.28 million, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.