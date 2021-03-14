Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 753 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $13,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

HII opened at $195.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.72 and a 200 day moving average of $161.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $209.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

