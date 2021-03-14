Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 523,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,075 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $13,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $872,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 12,800.8% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

