Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.95 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $13,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,799.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Peller sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $155,320.98. Insiders have sold a total of 52,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

