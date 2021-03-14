Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.79 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 345,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $13,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 363.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4,624.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 78,244 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 360,716 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $14,670,319.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 710,243 shares of company stock worth $29,064,339. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -425.31, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.