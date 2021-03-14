Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Black Hills worth $13,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 40.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 3.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Black Hills by 19.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,297,000 after acquiring an additional 160,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Black Hills by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

