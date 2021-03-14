Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,131 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in YETI were worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $71.29 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,680 shares in the company, valued at $24,488,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,342 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.