Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,198 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of The Timken worth $14,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Timken by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in The Timken by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Timken by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Timken by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Timken by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $86.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,764,755.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,754,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

