Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RNMBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rheinmetall has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY remained flat at $$20.82 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 805. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

