RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $795.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that RH (NYSE:RH) will post sales of $795.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $755.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $811.30 million. RH posted sales of $664.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.19.

NYSE RH traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $471.99. The company had a trading volume of 238,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,292. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $484.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. RH has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $524.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RH by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in RH by 125.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in RH by 10.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $239,000.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.