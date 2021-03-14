REVV (REVV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12.09 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, REVV has traded 68.6% higher against the dollar. One REVV token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC on exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $95.83 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.59 or 0.00445313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00061219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00050138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00092909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.65 or 0.00510079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011535 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

REVV Token Trading

