Reviewing Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Churchill Capital Corp II and Paya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Capital Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A Paya 0 0 5 0 3.00

Paya has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.14%. Given Paya’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paya is more favorable than Churchill Capital Corp II.

Profitability

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp II and Paya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A N/A Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Churchill Capital Corp II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp II and Paya’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A $4.69 million N/A N/A Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 73.44

Risk and Volatility

Churchill Capital Corp II has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Churchill Capital Corp II beats Paya on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

