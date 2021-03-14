Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $9.52 on Friday. Renault has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

