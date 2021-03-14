Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €35.00 by Barclays

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RNO. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.75 ($45.59).

EPA RNO opened at €39.79 ($46.81) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.89. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

