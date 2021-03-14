Renasant Bank Purchases New Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid by 610.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in National Grid by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 756.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Grid plc has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

