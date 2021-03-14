Renasant Bank Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Renasant Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,455,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,120,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $514.24 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $549.62 and a 200-day moving average of $533.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

