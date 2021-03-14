Renasant Bank Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Renasant Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 160,759 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 179,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,709,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,370,000 after purchasing an additional 44,747 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,053,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 216,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.