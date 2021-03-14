Renasant Bank Invests $309,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Renasant Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $255.13 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $269.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

