Renasant Bank Invests $217,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 214.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

