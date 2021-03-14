Renasant Bank Buys New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Renasant Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,827 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on RF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

